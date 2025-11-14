Dispatch scored a huge player count boost at the launch of the final episodes

HQ

While we might be looking at Arc Raiders' numbers consistently spiking as more players flock to Embark Studios' new extraction shooter, Dispatch has also managed to attract hundreds of thousands of players, building its peak concurrent count over the course of its eight-episode run.

As per SteamDB, Dispatch peaked at 220,060 players at the launch of the final two episodes. While players were a bit irked by the episodic release structure at first, AdHoc has proven it can create a great amount of hype and interest in playing the story as soon as it comes out. Dispatch's peak player count also monsters that of prior Telltale experiences, with most of them being unable to reach 15k players.

Dispatch's high numbers show not only the demand for these type of experiences and how sorely they've been missed, but it also displays the sheer might of the word-of-mouth this game received. It's still #1 in wishlist activity as per SteamDB, meaning that while we're unlikely to see the peak player count get overtaken, there's still a lot more people interested in this story.

Whether this means we'll get a second season of Dispatch is currently unknown. Right now, AdHoc is hard at work making a game set in Critical Role's fantasy world of Exandria.