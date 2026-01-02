Dispatch now has over three million players

HQ

One of the big surprises of autumn 2025 was Dispatch, an episodic superhero adventure from AdHoc Studio (which consists of several Telltale veterans). The game can best be described as a superhero workplace comedy, and it is absolutely dripping with memorable characters, superb dialogue, and twisted events.

Dispatch quickly became a success, and by the second half of November, we were able to report that it had reached two million players. Now, just over a month later, it has been announced via Bluesky that it continues to grow at a rapid pace and has apparently been played by over three million people. Check out the post below, which also provides some other data about Dispatch, including how many superheroes have been dispatched, how many phone calls have been received, and much more.

Dispatch has so far been released for PC and PlayStation, with a Switch version expected later this month. AdHoc Studio has also expressed interest in an Xbox version, so it's probably only a matter of time before it comes to Microsoft's format as well.