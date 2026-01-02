Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Dispatch

Dispatch now has over three million players

With the DCU seemingly being off to a good start and Dispatch being incredibly popular, it seems like superheroes are back in business.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the big surprises of autumn 2025 was Dispatch, an episodic superhero adventure from AdHoc Studio (which consists of several Telltale veterans). The game can best be described as a superhero workplace comedy, and it is absolutely dripping with memorable characters, superb dialogue, and twisted events.

Dispatch quickly became a success, and by the second half of November, we were able to report that it had reached two million players. Now, just over a month later, it has been announced via Bluesky that it continues to grow at a rapid pace and has apparently been played by over three million people. Check out the post below, which also provides some other data about Dispatch, including how many superheroes have been dispatched, how many phone calls have been received, and much more.

Dispatch has so far been released for PC and PlayStation, with a Switch version expected later this month. AdHoc Studio has also expressed interest in an Xbox version, so it's probably only a matter of time before it comes to Microsoft's format as well.

Dispatch

Related texts

0
DispatchScore

Dispatch
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

AdHoc's first season of its Telltale-like superhero comedy show is officially wrapped, and we can finally share all our thoughts.



Loading next content