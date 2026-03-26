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Dispatch launching for Xbox this summer

Besides support for Xbox Series S/X, we're also promised Xbox Cloud and Xbox on PC.

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It was really only a matter of time before this happened, but during the Xbox event, it was confirmed that last year's hit Dispatch is finally coming to Microsoft's consoles as well. We didn't get a specific release date, other than that it's coming this summer.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that it will be the complete version of the game and that there won't be any censorship, something that unfortunately affected the Switch version earlier this year. It sparked a major controversy that, unfortunately, doesn't seem to be reversing.

We'll be back with more details as soon as we have them.

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