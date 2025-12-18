Dispatch launches for Switch late next month

HQ

One of the big surprises this year has been the superhero simulator Dispatch, in which you are tasked to work with superheroes in a slightly more lighthearted setting. It was launched for both PC and PlayStation in October, and despite its more unconventional episode-based format, it was a huge success.

Not only has it been praised by the media and gamers, but it has also sold very well. And now more people will have the chance to try it out. Via Bluesky, AdHoc Studio has announced that the game will be released on January 28 for the Switch - and that includes a free upgrade to Switch 2 (something more companies should follow suit on). We don't know yet if the latter supports mouse control, but we sincerely hope that this is the case.

It remains to be seen if there will also be a physical release in due course, but soon Xbox will be the only platform where you can't enjoy the game. We're keeping our fingers crossed that it will be available there in due time, but for now we're just happy about this news.