Dispatch launches for PC and PS5 on the 22nd of October

The superhero management game from former Telltale developers at AdHoc Studio Dispatch has its release date. We knew it was arriving some time this year, and now we don't have to worry about it being pushed into the next, as Dispatch arrives for PC and PS5 on the 22nd of October.

There are two editions of the game, a $30 full season and a $40 deluxe version. The $30 version just includes all of the game's episodes, but for the extra $10 you get an artbook and access to comics giving the characters more detailed backstories.

Episodes 1 & 2 release on the 22nd of October, with the rest of the episodes releasing weekly over the next few weeks until we've got all eight for the first season. While some fans might want to binge everything at once, old-school Telltale enjoyers will likely welcome the return of episodes, especially with promised release dates and not having to wait months between new parts of their story.

If you can't quite wait until October, you can play a bit of Dispatch now via a demo on Steam. We'll have to wait and see whether Xbox and Switch 2 versions will be available for release too.