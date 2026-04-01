Dispatch has sold over four million copies

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Just last week, we reported that Dispatch is finally coming to the Xbox Series S/X, following its earlier release on PC, PlayStation, and Switch. This move is likely to give sales another boost, but the fact is that it's already selling incredibly well.

In early January, it was revealed that it had surpassed three million players, which is truly impressive considering it was released in late October. Just a few weeks later, the Switch version launched, and thanks to strong word-of-mouth and excellent reviews, sales have continued to climb. Now, via The Game Business, another milestone has been revealed.

Dispatch has surpassed four million copies sold, which of course is well deserved. In the article, the developers talk about how difficult it was to reach this point, partly because no publishers wanted to back the game, or agreed to but later pulled out. This forced AdHoc Studio to self-publish it as an indie - which was challenging but successful, and they will apparently choose this model again next time. The game's creative director and studio co-founder Nick Herman explains why:

"We are very glad we did it, but it was certainly a journey. We didn't have anyone on our team who had ever published a game before. It was the naivete of... well, I was at Telltale for 10 years and they self-published everything, so it can't be that hard. We were very humbled by that experience.

There are a lot of upsides to being in control of that. I don't know why we would ever go back to working with a publisher."

We don't know yet when the Xbox version will be released, but it will be this summer. In the meantime, as mentioned, it's available on PC, PlayStation, and Switch if you want to experience a very different narrative superhero adventure.