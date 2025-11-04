Dispatch has become a million seller after only ten days

HQ

Dispatch was launched less than two weeks ago, offering a slightly different take on superheroism in an adventure where your choices determine how the story, relationships, and your tasks unfold. This was clearly a premise that really appealed to people, because it has now been announced via Bluesky that the game has sold a million copies after just ten days.

The title is being released in episodes, with two parts each week, and four of the eight episodes have launched so far (parts five and six premiere tomorrow, and seven and eight are coming next week). The episodes are released as free DLC, so no subscription or similar is required to play if you buy the game.

We have reviewed the first four episodes, and you can read what we think here.