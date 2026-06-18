Dispatch finally lets Switch players see "breasts, butts and obscene gestures" in free HR Violations DLC

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Following months of Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players having to deal with the more censored version of Dispatch, developer AdHoc Studio has added in the option to remove most of the censored elements of the game, giving you free access to boobs, butts, and the bird (meaning the middle finger). These changes also include some new censorship filters, which are also applied to the PC and PS5 version of the game.

As explained in a new post by AdHoc, some elements of the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions have to remain censored, like genitalia and explicit audios, so no Invisigal dream audio in Episode 4, and Toxic will be covered up when he lets little Toxic out. If you want some more stylish ways to cover up characters in the game, though, now Dispatch has added Mosaic censorship, Blackout censorship, and Chaotic censorship.

That last one seems the most interesting, as it covers up characters and gestures with whatever's available, putting Toxic in jorts, for example. This free DLC is available through the game's settings menu, in the filters tab. Sadly, Japan won't be able to get this DLC, due to censorship regulations in the country. Blackout only for Japanese players.

It might not be what everyone was hoping for when they read Dispatch DLC, but the HR Violations update gives us a playful way to either cover up characters, or finally let them be free on the Switch and Switch 2 versions. It'd be nice to see AdHoc add in more playful stuff like this, but also I can't help but keep itching for Season 2.