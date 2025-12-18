Dispatch developers "days away" from laying out Season 2 plans

HQ

Will there be a second season of Dispatch? Won't there be a second season of Dispatch? I don't know and I'm not sure I can keep up. I can only imagine what it's like over at AdHoc Studio, the developer of the game. Soon, they might get the chance to lay down plans for Season 2, but the game remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

"People are mad that we haven't told them what we're doing," said studio co-founder Nick Herman speaking with Eurogamer. "It's the new problem, right? It's like, are you doing it? Are you not doing it? We're days away from really sitting down and having the time - because we've had to support the game - where we're going to really sit down and lay those plans out."

"The tough thing is," said lead writer Pierre Shorette. "It's like in music: you have your whole life to write your first album and then eight months to write your second. And there's a little bit of that feeling. We had so long with this - seven years is a lot of time. If anything, it would have been embarrassing if it was bad. I mean, you took fucking long enough! We're taking GTA 6 amounts of time on this shit, you know - it better be good. I know we're not going to have that amount of time for Season 2 because we want to meet the demand."

Both developers agreed expectations would be incredibly high for a second season, but it's clearly something fans have said they'd want. If you want to hear a hot take about where Dispatch Season 2 should go, you can read our opinion piece here.