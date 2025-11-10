Dispatch developers are going to have to "at least think" about Season 2

HQ

While there is still more Dispatch to come as the final episodes are set to be unveiled this week, AdHoc Studios knows fans want more. The combination of a superhero comedy show with a management sim seems too addicting to leave to a short experience, and the question of a new season weighs heavily on the developers' shoulders.

Speaking on the Friends Per Second podcast, AdHoc leads Nick Herman and Pierre Shorette said that following the game's success, they will think about a new season. "I also think that... there's probably... we're going to have to at least think about Season 2 now," Shorette said.

Dispatch Season 1 sold a million copies in ten days, proving people's demand for Telltale-like experiences. AdHoc does have plans for its next game, involving a closer collaboration with backers Critical Role to create a game in its world of Exandria. That means even if Dispatch Season 2 is on the menu, we likely won't be seeing it for some time. Here's hoping it doesn't follow in the footsteps of The Wolf Among Us 2's development cycle.