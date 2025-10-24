Dispatch and Warner Bros. are the topics of the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

TGIF, right! The weekend is almost here so why not cruise into another few days of blissful relaxation by tuning into another episode of The Gamereactor Show?

For the 71st episode of the show, Alex and I dedicate our time to a few different topics. To begin with, we discuss AdHoc Studio's Dispatch, with Alex sharing a mini review-in-progress of the game that shares a lot of inspiration from Telltale of old.

After this, we talk all things Warner Bros. and how the production titan being up for sale is a massive deal, albeit one that might not result in an all-out sale. We share what we think could happen as part of this huge moment.

And beyond this, we also briefly chat about Ubisoft and its latest controversy, Star Wars and the once possible Ben Solo film, and more. Check out the most recent episode of the show below or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.