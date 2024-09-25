Disorder might be something for the Stellar Blade fans

If you've finished Stellar Blade and are looking for something new to play, or maybe you haven't had a chance to check it out at all, then Korean developer Grumpy might have something you'd be interested in.

They are working on Disorder, which is described by the developers as a "rogue-like dungeon crawler" where we will discover the truth about our protagonist's past. In a first trailer, we get to check out some seemingly gameplay ahead of its premiere later this year.

Disorder is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. What do you think about this?