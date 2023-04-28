Disney's Wish to bring a world of wonder to cinemas this November

Disney has a busy November coming, as the entertainment titan will not only be premiering the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2023 during the month, with that being The Marvels, but it will also be premiering a brand-new animated film as well.

Known as Wish, this film will see a young girl called Asha making a wish so powerful that an actual cosmic force answers it, a force known as Star. This in turn sees Asha and Star, and her pet goat, Valentino, on a collision course with the formidable ruler of the land of Rosas, King Magnifico, an individual who prides himself on controlling which wishes are allowed to come true.

This musical-comedy film is said to honour the 100 years of animation that Disney has provided to fans all around the world, and as for when it will debut in cinemas, it is set for a November 22, 2023 premiere.

Catch the trailer for Wish below.