Disney's Wish makes a disappointing debut at the US box office

Disney's Wish isn't off to the strongest start at the US box office. In its opening day on Wednesday it grossed $8.3 million and is expected to generate $37 million by the end of the weekend. That isn't an impressive debut, especially when considering its $200 million budget.

That said, it still managed to top the box office for the day and it outperformed other fellow newcomer Apple Original Productions' Napoleon. Napoleon made $7.7 million on Wednesday and is expected to wrap up the week on over $30 million. This is yet another box office disappointment for the week, as it also had a $200 million budget.

Disappointing box office results have been nothing new for Disney in 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny finished its run at $384 million, which is only slightly above its budget of $300 million. The Haunted Mansion was another box office bomb, as it made $117.5 million compared to its budget of $150 million.