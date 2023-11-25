Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney's Wish makes a disappointing debut at the US box office

It pulled in $8.3 million in its opening day.

Disney's Wish isn't off to the strongest start at the US box office. In its opening day on Wednesday it grossed $8.3 million and is expected to generate $37 million by the end of the weekend. That isn't an impressive debut, especially when considering its $200 million budget.

That said, it still managed to top the box office for the day and it outperformed other fellow newcomer Apple Original Productions' Napoleon. Napoleon made $7.7 million on Wednesday and is expected to wrap up the week on over $30 million. This is yet another box office disappointment for the week, as it also had a $200 million budget.

Disappointing box office results have been nothing new for Disney in 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny finished its run at $384 million, which is only slightly above its budget of $300 million. The Haunted Mansion was another box office bomb, as it made $117.5 million compared to its budget of $150 million.

