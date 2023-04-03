Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch has cast its Lilo

We've known for a while that Disney has been working on a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, and that Zach Galifianakis is attached to the project as a member of its cast. Well, picking up on this, The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed who will be starring as one of the two leading and titular characters: Lilo.

The young Maia Kealoha has been tapped to play the role, but as for who she will be starring alongside, the individual tasked with voicing and bringing Stitch back to life has not been revealed yet. Hopefully, Disney looks to the past for the role and thinks about bringing Chris Sanders back to voice the character he lent his voice to for many projects over the years.

As for when Lilo & Stitch will arrive in theatres or on Disney+, there is no word of a release window as of yet either.