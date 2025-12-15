Disney's gender-swapped Holes reboot cancelled

Holes, the Louis Sachar book and Disney movie adaptation, was meant to be getting a new TV series rebooting the project with a mostly female cast. That series has now been cancelled by Disney, however, with no clear reason being given as to why.

Deadline speculates that the series, which was to be headed by actress Shay Rudolph playing the lead Hayley, simply had a high bar set by Disney, and while expectations were high for the material written, it didn't quite meet studio expectations. Sometimes this stuff simply happens in Hollywood.

Greg Kinnear, Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press were also meant to star in the series. Now, it won't be coming to pass. Luckily, we still have a great adaptation of the book in the 2003 film, lead by Shia LeBeouf.

Would you have watched a female reboot of Holes?