Disney's costliest adventure: Dial of Destiny's massive budget revealed

That the fifth (and final) Indiana Jones film was an outrageously expensive spectacle was no secret — but newly surfaced documentation from Disney and Lucasfilm shows it was far more costly than earlier revealed. Just how expensive? According to the paperwork, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny carried a staggering production budget of $419 million.

As fans may recall, the film ended up as a financial loss for Disney, grossing only $384 million worldwide. That figure didn't even come close to covering the production costs, falling well short of break-even.

So the question remains: was the budget ever truly justified? Indiana Jones may be an iconic name in cinema, but a $400 million gamble was always going to be risky. The movie was a massive, all-in spectacle — but did it ever really stand a chance of recouping such astronomical costs?

