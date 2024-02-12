Disney's CEO responds to Gina Carano's lawsuit with a single word

HQ

No one has missed that former The Mandalorian actress and MMA fighter Gina Carano is looking to sue Disney and Lucasfilm for wrongful dismissal and discrimination. In the lawsuit, Gina says she was fired for voicing her opinions on social media and wants the court to force Lucasfilm to give her back the role of Cara Dune.

To help pay for the lawsuit, she's enlisting the help of Twitter owner Elon Musk, who announced on social media last August that he would help anyone who was fired from their job due to discrimination for expressing their views or liking something. Carano wrote on her Twitter about the situation:

"A few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story and many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers and X believe whole-heartedly in my case and are moving forward. I would like to express my deepest gratitude and thank you to Elon Musk & X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light."

She also wrote that if the trial goes well, she wants to pick up where she left off.

" I want to continue my journey of creating and participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion and everything I worked so hard for."

When CNBC asked Disney CEO Bob Iger - during a earnings call with investors on Wednesday - (thanks, GameSpot) about what he thought about Musk backing Carano in the lawsuit, the answer was just one word:

"None".

According to the lawsuit, Disney and Lucasfilm harassed and blacklisted her to the point of destroying her career as an actress when she refused to go along with their views on Black Lives Matter, voter fraud and gender-neutral pronouns.

She argues that she was fired for her cultural and religious beliefs, and that as a woman she was punished extra harshly while the missteps of her fellow actors were ignored. In this case, she refers to Pedro Pascal's social media posts comparing President Donald Trump to Hitler.

It was in February 2021 that Carano lost her role as Cara Dune and was unable to appear in season 3 of The Mandalorian. And it wasn't just there that she was removed as Hasbro, the company behind the Cara Dune merch, has pulled all of its merchandise bearing her likeness.

There was a long line of Tweets that probably became her downfall, but the one that probably broke the camel's back for Disney was likely this post:

"Most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"