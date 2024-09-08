Disney's adaptation of The Graveyard Book has been paused

Disney has indefinitely suspended production on its adaption of Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book, following the multiple allegations of sexual assault the author currently faces.

Supposedly these are not the only challenges the film is facing behind the scenes, but details are scarce. We do know it hasn't been cancelled - yet. Gaiman denies the allegations.

It does make sense that there is more at play behind the scenes, as Gaiman himself is not directly involved with the adaptation.

He previously said: "You know everything I know. And no, no control or say. Fingers crossed that if they make it, it's good."

The Graveyard Book chronicles a young boy, who is brought up by the supernatural inhabitants of a graveyard after his family is killed (thanks IndieWire).