Disneyland's Splash Mountain to become Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

Whether or not you've been to Walt Disney World or Disneyland before, you're probably familiar with the attraction Splash Mountain, a water ride that has grown to become one of the parks' most famous rides. Originally debuting in Disneyland in 1989, the ride was based off the film Song of the South, which released in 1946, meaning a lot of people who visit the parks probably aren't too aware of its heritage and inspiration. Needless to say, despite Splash Mountain being iconic, you can understand why Disney has been looking to rebrand it.

And as for what that rebrand will look like and be, as part of Essence Fest this year, Disney has revealed that Splash Mountain will become Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024. The ride will be inspired by The Princess and the Frog film, and will feature various characters and moments from that film.

"Walt Disney Imagineers have been frequent travelers to Louisiana while conducting extensive research to ensure Tiana's Bayou Adventure preserves the heart and soul of the city that inspired Princess Tiana's story," says Disney. "From exploring the French Market and the bayou, to consulting with academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions, Imagineers have received inspiration from all over the region and learned from local experts along the way."

It's also said that the ride will be a "celebration of Black joy as we bring Tiana's story to its roots" and that "it's our intention to do that jubilant spirit justice when advancing the storyline of Princess Tiana at our parks."

There's no exact date on when Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open, but we are told it will be in late 2024.