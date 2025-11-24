Disneyland Paris reveals opening date for its biggest expansion yet with Frozen

HQ

Disneyland Paris resort has announced the opening date for its biggest expansion yet: World of Frozen and Adventure Bay, which will almost double the size of Walt Disney Studios Park, the secondary theme park in the French resort. That park will also change its name: from March 29, 2026, it will be known as Disney Adventure World.

The expansion will have a boat ride based on Frozen, some smaller rides and a huge lake that will have new shows.

Big investment for a theme park that lost its identity

The rebranding follows many years of refurbishments and replacements for Walt Disney Studios Park, widely considered by many Disney fanatics as the worst Disney theme park in the world, as it barely had any attractions or immersive theming when it opened in 2002, seemingly built only to fulfill a contractual obligation with the French government.

Only a small Dumbo-style attraction (based on Aladdin) remains from the opening year: new rides were added The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, Rataouille, Toy Story Land and a couple of Marvel Avengers rides. The opening of The World of Frozen in March 2026 confirms the complete change of identity of the park: from a park based on the "magic of movies" to a collection of lands and rides based on Disney properties.

After Frozen, a new Lion King water ride will open in the future. A Star Wars landa was also scrapped from the initial plans. Will you visit Disneyland Paris and the new Frozen ride at Disney Adventure World next year?

