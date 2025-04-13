Disneyland Paris announces new theme park with The Lion King and Up rides

HQ

Disneyland Paris has responded to Universal's announcement of a huge theme park in the United Kingdom with a series of announcement regarding their "new" theme park at the French resort. Walt Disney Studios Park, the secondary park at the resort that opened in 2002, will be rebranded next year with a new name, Disney Adventure World, and an expansion that will double its size and add new rides and shows.

The current park has popular rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Ratatouille, Crush Coaster based on Finding Nemo, and the Avengers Campus with rides based on Spider-Man and Captain Marvel. However, it is small, crowded and lacks the magic guests expected from Disney. But from 2026, when Disney Adventure World open, it will have a new lake for night shows and World of Frozen, a new land with a boat ride and restaurants.

Announced last week, Disney Adventure World will also have a Swing ride based on Pixar's Up, next to a tea cup ride based on Tangled. And in the future (probably 2027, but no date has been given) a boat ride based on The Lion King (the 1994 animated classic), with three thrilling drops, animatronics, and soundtrack.

Natacha Rafalski, Disneyland Paris president, said that they have reimagined more than 90% of the park's offerings since its debut in 2002... although it's fair to say that the park was built solely for contractual reasons with the French government, with a very limited budget and deadline, and it showed: it has been considered the worst park in the whole chain.

In 2026, it could change dramatically with new rides, more space and a more relaxing atmosphere, but already starting this year on May 15 with the reopening of World Premiere, the indoor land of the park with shops and restaurants, that has been redecorated inspired in Hollywood in the 1920s.

