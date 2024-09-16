Disney+ will soon have a channel that plays Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney action projects 24/7

HQ

Disney+ is looking to increase the amount of time people spend on the streaming service. While you might pop in for the odd Marvel movie night, or watch the latest Star Wars TV series, after that, it seems people aren't sticking around.

And so, Disney+ is launching four new channels. Hallowstream will be a seasonal channel, Throwbacks will offer pop-culture nostalgia, and Real Life gives you a taste of documentaries and biopics. If you're looking for action and big franchises, though, you'll want to head to Hits and Heroes.

The 24/7 channel will be offering nothing but Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney action hits. Whether that is going to be enough to draw more viewers we can't say, as will essentially just be a non-stop TV channel of old, offering viewers the chance to just hop into an action movie rather than watch one they've selected.

