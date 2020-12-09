LIVE

Disney will reveal new Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar projects on Thursday

We're expecting a bunch of upcoming works to head straight to Disney+.

We know Disney has plenty of plans for Marvel and Lucasfilm (others than The Mandalorian), but there aren't a whole lot of details currently. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer for this. A report at Deadline states that Disney is having a stockholders meeting tomorrow where they will share the upcoming plans for Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and Pixar. And there seems top be some pretty major news.

It is believed that the live-action Pinnochio movie (with Tom Hanks), Peter Pan & Wendy as well as the Emma Stone Cruella movie is going to be released straight for Disney+, which would make sense considering Warner's move last week. We also hope to get more knowledge about the Star Wars projects from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, as well as the Kenobi-spinoff.

