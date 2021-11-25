Disney will increase content spending by 20% next year

HQ

Disney+ already has quite a lot of unique content and several expensive TV series and movies. But more is better, according to Disney, and they have now revealed that they are increasing spending on content by 20% during 2022 compared to this year ($25 billion 2021, $33 billion 2022).

This doesn't automatically means 20% more Marvel and Star Wars on Disney+, as some of this money is licensing costs for ESPN (including NBA, NFL and NHL), although a lot of it actually is more movies and TV series Disney confirms that their streaming services will be getting a boost.

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter