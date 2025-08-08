Disney+ will broadcast LaLiga in the UK and Ireland, but there's a catch

HQ

LaLiga 2025/26 is about to begin, only one week to go, and fans in the UK and Ireland will have a new home to watch it. Disney has just announced that the platform will offer the Spanish top division for the next three years, without any additional cost, starting on August 16, 2025.

However, not every match will be broadcast. It appears it will only be one match per week, the one on Saturday night. The first match they'll broadcast is s Valencia CF vs. Real Sociedad on Saturday. The following week, it will be Getafe vs. Barcelona.

That means that if you want to follow the games every week and catch Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold, you'll still have to follow them on Premier Sports. It is, however, another step into offering live sports through entertainment subscription platforms: Netflix already does it frequently, and Disney+ will soon offer Women's Champions League across Europe.

The cheapest Disney+ subscription in the UK, of £4.99 per month, will already include LaLiga, which is in stark contrast of the prices LaLiga has in Spain, which is only offered in packages with monthly broadband with Movistar or Orange, or via DAZN (30 euros per month and only five games are included each matchday).