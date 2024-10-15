Disney+ will be bolstered with an adorable animated Christmas short next month

While Netflix loves to go overboard on Christmas and holiday-related projects around the month of November, Disney+ is usually much more controlled. This being said, the streamer will be debuting a new Xmas short all the same, with this looking to tell a version of the real-story of a tiny owl that became trapped and had to be rescued from the famed Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City in 2020.

It's known as An Almost Christmas Story, and is a short that follows a young owl who after his nesting tree was chopped down to be repurposed as the Rockefeller tree, he ultimately befriends a lost human girl, so that together they can head out on an adventure to find their parents and return home. Needless to say, this short is set to be overwhelmingly heart-warming and emotional.

You can see the trailer for An Almost Christmas Story below, with the short arriving on Disney+ on November 16.