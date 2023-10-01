Disney+: What to watch in October 2023

HQ

Disney went through a pretty steady period where for a while it felt like very little compelling new content was being added to Disney+. This October is not like that. Between major movies, spooky TV series, superhero returns, and comedy shows to boot, there's a lot to be excited about, and with that being the case, we've created this handy article to get you up to speed with what you should be watching on Disney+ this October.

Haunted Mansion - October 4

After a struggle at the box office, the live-action adaptation of the famous theme park attraction is coming to Disney's streamer to start off the spookiest month of the year.

Loki Season 2 - October 6

Tom Hiddleston is back as the famed villainous Asgardian turned time-travelling hero in the latest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's TV show offerings.

The Boogeyman - October 11

This take on Stephen King's haunting novel sees a family battling a terrifying supernatural entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Goosebumps - October 13

R.L. Stine's iconic book series has been adapted yet again, and this time it's seeing a bunch of high schoolers being tasked with saving their town from devastation after unintentionally unleashing supernatural forces on it.

Once Upon a Studio - October 16

Disney is celebrating the wonder of Walt Disney Animation Studios by bringing together 543 characters from 85 feature length and short films, in an all-new animated work that marks 100 years of Disney.

Werewolf by Night in Colour - October 20

After originally debuting last October, this horrific Marvel Cinematic Universe special production is making a comeback, and this time is shedding its black and white colour palette for a more vibrant tone.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 - October 25

Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson, and Guillermo are back for another batch of hijinks and silly outings, as they continue to prey and thrive as vampires based in Staten Island.

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red - October 27

The Lego Avengers are tasked with finding Red Guardian after he and Black Widow have an argument and he disappears and is taken by the villainous Collector.