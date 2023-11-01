Disney+: What to watch in November 2023

HQ

Disney has struggled for a long time to add a broad array of new content to Disney+, and generally speaking, this is the case once again for November 2023. The streamer does have a few interesting new additions, but for the most part, this month consists of returning series, and festive projects.

Series

The Simpsons (Season 34) - November 1

The most recent full season of The Simpsons is making its way to the streamer after concluding its run on terrestrial television.

Solar Opposites (Season 4) - November 1

Everyone's favourite wacky family of aliens are back for more hilarious hijinks, in the fourth season of the animated show.

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - November 8

The Calvin family are back for another outing this year, with Tim Allen's Scott being tasked with teaching his son Cal the ropes of being Santa Claus, in the hopes that one day he can take over the family business.

Culprits - November 8

Gemma Arterton stars in this series that revolves around an elite crew of former criminals who are forced to team up once again when an assassin starts picking them off one by one.

A Murder at the End of the World - November 14

Emma Corrin and Clive Owen star in this mystery series about an amateur sleuth and hacker, and a reclusive billionaire, who are attempting to unravel a murder at a remote but striking location.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story - November 15

Keanu Reeves hosts this documentary that looks into the Brawn Formula 1 team and how Ross Brawn built the team up, with low-funding, and still managed to win a world championship.

Movies

The Quiz Lady - November 3

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina star in this comedy film about a young woman and her estranged sister who are tasked with working together to help cover their mother's gambling debts by becoming gameshow champions.

Dashing Through the Snow - November 17

This festive film tells the tale of a divorced social worker who begins to fall in love with Christmas once again when sent out on a call on Christmas Eve with his daughter.

The Artful Dodger - November 29

This follow-up on Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist is set in Port Victory in Australia and sees Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, transferring his skills as a nifty pickpocket to become a surgeon, all while facing the lure and temptation to sink back into a life of crime.