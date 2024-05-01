Disney+: What to watch in May 2024

HQ

Disney+ has always had a more refined collection of content when compared to some of the other streaming services available, which is why it probably shouldn't surprise anyone to hear that this month won't feature too many massively promising new additions. That being said, for the musically-inclined, there's a lot to look forward to in the month of May 2024.

Shardlake - May 1

Sean Bean leads the cast of this four-part drama whodunnit series set in 16th century England and revolving around the dissolution of the country's monasteries.

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3) - May 3

They made it out of the National League and now Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are eyeing up League One with their EFL side Wrexham AFC. Can they continue climbing the football ladder?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - May 4

To mark Star Wars Day, a new animated series is making its debut, and this time focussed on the Galactic Empire. Featuring six short stories based on either unknown or iconic characters, this will give us a new glimpse into a galaxy far, far away.

Monsters at Work (Season 2) - May 5

We were taken back into Monsters Incorporated for a glimpse at the day-to-day process in Monsters at Work a couple of years ago, and now it's time to return for a new slate of adventures revolving around protagonist Tylor.

The Beatles: Let it Be - May 8

This documentary explores one of the most iconic rock bands of all-time, in a way that we've never seen before. This is a restoration of the 1970 film by Michael Lindsay-Hogg that also captures the band's last live show as a unit, during a rooftop performance in London.

Queen Rock Montreal - May 15

Continuing the musical theme, this film is a full-length concert that follows the iconic band Queen all during their shows in Montreal, Canada between November 24 and 25 in 1981.

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - May 22

More animation! Chip and Dale are returning for more hijinks and hilarious outings as they continue their lives in a big city park. Expect cameos from Disney legends like Donald Duck, Pluto, Butch, and more, this time around.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 - May 22

The animated show has been running for a little while now, and to mark its conclusion this May, a documentary exploring its creation has been produced, giving us the inside track with how the X-Men made their return.

The Beach Boys - May 24

Yet more music to groove to. The Beach Boys is a celebration of the famed band that includes brand-new interviews and never-before-seen footage making its debut and showing how the troupe revolutionised pop music.

Jim Henson Idea Man - May 31

The man behind the puppet. This documentary delves into the life of Jim Henson, the famed puppeteer who created The Muppets, Sesame Street, The Dark Crystal, and more, all using information from Henson's own personal archives.