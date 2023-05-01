Disney+: What to watch in May 2023

Spring is almost over, but that isn't stopping streaming services from committing and expanding their array of available content. For Disney's case, this May has a selection of new Star Wars content, and a ton of other original shows and movies, and to see just what's in store, we've collected the most exciting additions right here.
But before we do get started, a quick reminder: We've based our selections on Disney+'s UK release schedule, so be sure to check your local region for accurate listings.
The collection of animated shorts based in A Galaxy Far, Far Away return this Star Wars Day, seeing acclaimed studios like Aardman, Studio Mir, Punkrobot, Studio La Cachette, and more putting their own spin on the sci-fi world.
This children's show introduces a cast of Jedi younglings getting up to an array of wacky antics, all while being narrated by Master Yoda.
The Muppets are back and looking to record their first studio album, as part of the puppet band, the Electric Mayhem.
In this action series, teenager Jin Wang gets wrapped up in a battle with Chinese mythological gods after meeting a new foreign student on the first day of school.
The adorable and mischievous chipmunks are back for a second outing in this new season of animated shorts.
Two young people who are struggling to overcome bad breakups end up connecting over a packed day in South London.
A young boy who grew up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a legendary crater along with his four best friends, before they get relocated to another planet.
Brad Pitt takes to the stars in this sci-fi epic about a man who accepts a dangerous trip across the solar system to uncover answers about his missing father.
This remake of the 1992 film sees Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls teaming up to play a pair of basketball hustlers looking to make some extra cash.