Disney+: What to watch in May 2023

Star Wars and sci-fi headline this month's additions.

Spring is almost over, but that isn't stopping streaming services from committing and expanding their array of available content. For Disney's case, this May has a selection of new Star Wars content, and a ton of other original shows and movies, and to see just what's in store, we've collected the most exciting additions right here.

But before we do get started, a quick reminder: We've based our selections on Disney+'s UK release schedule, so be sure to check your local region for accurate listings.

TV Shows:

Star Wars Visions - Volume 2 - May 4

The collection of animated shorts based in A Galaxy Far, Far Away return this Star Wars Day, seeing acclaimed studios like Aardman, Studio Mir, Punkrobot, Studio La Cachette, and more putting their own spin on the sci-fi world.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - May 4

This children's show introduces a cast of Jedi younglings getting up to an array of wacky antics, all while being narrated by Master Yoda.

The Muppets Mayhem - May 10

The Muppets are back and looking to record their first studio album, as part of the puppet band, the Electric Mayhem.

American Born Chinese - May 24

In this action series, teenager Jin Wang gets wrapped up in a battle with Chinese mythological gods after meeting a new foreign student on the first day of school.

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - May 24

The adorable and mischievous chipmunks are back for a second outing in this new season of animated shorts.

Movies:

Rye Lane - May 3

Two young people who are struggling to overcome bad breakups end up connecting over a packed day in South London.

Crater - May 12

A young boy who grew up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a legendary crater along with his four best friends, before they get relocated to another planet.

Ad Astra - May 12

Brad Pitt takes to the stars in this sci-fi epic about a man who accepts a dangerous trip across the solar system to uncover answers about his missing father.

White Men Can't Jump - May 19

This remake of the 1992 film sees Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls teaming up to play a pair of basketball hustlers looking to make some extra cash.



