Disney+: What to watch in March 2024

There's no beating around the bush, this coming March is a very steady one for Disney+ subscribers. Besides Star Wars: The Bad Batch's third and final season continuing to air on a weekly basis every Wednesday, this month has very little of interest, in fact the majority of what is being added will likely not even be applicable to a large proportion of subscribers. But regardless of this, let's dive into what this month has lined up for Disney+ fans.

But before we do, a quick word of warning: we've based our picks on a UK release schedule, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Morbius (2022) - March 1

The Jared Leto-led Sony superhero movie might now be the second-worst superhero flick of all-time, following the disaster that is Madame Web. Still, if you haven't had a chance to catch this tale of the vampiric anti-hero, set in the same universe as the Dakata Johnson-led film, you can do so on Disney+ this month.

Cinderella (2015) - March 8

Lily James brings to life the famed princess in this live action adaptation of the fairy tale. 2015's Cinderella was one of the first Disney Princess live action films, which has since been expanded significantly to pretty much every other Princess that you can imagine. With Richard Madden, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, and Hayley Atwell among the cast, don't miss this Kenneth Branagh-directed film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - March 15

When this movie version of the pop star's latest tour made its debut in cinemas, it found immense success, becoming one of 2023's biggest box office hits. Now, a new version of that film has arrived, documenting the concert that has broken countless records and generated heaps and heaps of cash.

X-Men '97 - March 20

Perhaps the biggest (and only in many regards) new premiere on Disney+ this month. X-Men '97 continues the story of the animated series from the 90s, bringing back several beloved and fan-favourite characters, as they are tasked with protecting a world that fears and hates their existence. Needless to say, this Marvel Studios Animation series has retro written all over it.

Madu - March 29

This biography follows the life of 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family from Nigeria behind to chase his dreams of becoming a ballet dancer at one of England's most prestigious dance schools. This film will delve into the hardships the young boy faces and the challenges of uprooting your life in pursuit of your dreams.

Renegade Nell - March 29

Renegade Nell is arriving in its entirety at the end of the month. This is a series that follows a young woman who has been framed for murder and quickly becomes known as one of 18th-century England's most notorious outlaws. With a life of crime ahead of her, Nell soon discovers magical spirits and learns that her future is more important than she ever would have expected.