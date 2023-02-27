Disney+: What to watch in March 2023

HQ

It's a new month and that of course means that streaming services are gearing up and ready to introduce a new slate of content on their respective platforms over the coming weeks. As we have taken a look at Netflix recently, now we're turning our attention to Disney+, to see what Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Star, and Nat Geo fans have to look forward to.

TV Series

The Mandalorian - Season 3 (Episodes 1-5) - March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Mando and Grogu are back for their third official season. This time, the duo will be heading back to Mandalore, with the Darksaber in their possession, which will no doubt cause a few issues with the native Mandalorians that still call the war-torn planet their home.

The Bad Batch - Season 2 (Episodes 10-14) - March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

The animated The Bad Batch has been ongoing since the start of the year, and will be continuing its tale all the way through March. Expect more action-packed adventures as the clone squad looks to save those in need all while evading the Empire's efforts.

Abbott Elementary - Season 2 - March 1

The second season of the workplace comedy sees the gang of teachers in Philadelphia attempting to help and set up their students for life in the big, bad world.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur - March 1

This animated series revolves around a 13-year-old supergenius who is teaming up with a 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex to protect the streets of New York city.

The Cry of the Butterflies - March 8

This Latin-American drama explores the brutal murder of Dominican activist Minerva Mirabel and her sisters, all on an order from the country's cruel dictator.

UnPrisoned - March 10

A half-hour comedy that looks to delve into the difficult relationships between a therapist and a single mom, whose life spirals out of control when her father is released from prison and moves in with her teenage son.

Arrested Development - Seasons 1-3 - March 15

The iconic and hilarious show will be coming to Disney+ after previously being removed from Netflix.

Up Here - March 24

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City. This story follows a typical couple who discover that the biggest threat to their relationship might just be themselves.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. - Season 2 - March 31

The medical series is making a comeback for its second season, one which will see Lahela reuniting with old flings and friends, and being forced to make all kinds of tough decisions as she navigates life.

Movies

Empire of Light - March 1

From director Sam Mendes, this drama explores human connection during tough times. Set in an English coastal town in the 80s, the film stars Olivia Colman as a cinema manager struggling with her mental health.

Finding Michael - March 3

An emotional documentary that delves into the events of 1999, when Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to ever scale Mount Everest, but soon after disappeared in a snowstorm and was never seen again - to this date.

Boston Strangler - March 17

Kiera Knightley heads up this drama that revolves around a journalist who investigates and looks into the case of the Boston Strangler, all during a period of time where the pair found themselves being subjected to all manner of rampant sexism.