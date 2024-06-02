Disney+: What to watch in June 2024

HQ

There's some really exciting television making its debut this June on Disney+. Promising new tales and additional series of acclaimed and beloved existing works headline an otherwise quite sparse month that is being bolstered by new episodes of ongoing shows making their arrival on a weekly basis.

Glossing over the new episodes of ongoing shows, here are the additions to Disney+ in the month of June to be aware of, all based on picks from the UK version of the streamer.

Clipped - June 4

This limited series looks into the Los Angeles Clippers NBA organisation. Dubiously regarded as one of the most notorious and wildly run franchises in the league, this dramatised series sees Laurence Fishburne starring as coach Doc Rivers as he attempts to lead the team to its first championship following his arrival in 2013.

Star Wars: The Acolyte - June 5

Perhaps the most anticipated addition of the month, Star Wars: The Acolyte is an original story from a galaxy far, far away that chronicles the end of the High Republic era, 100 years before the Skywalker Saga, and sees a respected Jedi Master confronting a dangerous woman from his past, all while travelling down a path filled with dark temptation.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld - June 7

Daniel Bruhl stars in this series about the famed designer before he became a well-known and respected force in the fashion world. Becoming Karl Lagerfeld chronicles how the titular designer fell in love, warred against rival fashion houses, and rose to stardom, all while being set in Paris, Rome, Monaco and other fashion hubs.

Big City Green The Movie: Spacecation - June 7

This animated film sees the young Cricket managing to ruin his family's vacation before it even starts. This feature length instalment into the series will take the gang into space to tackle an experimental farming mission, all as part of Cricket's efforts to right any wrongs he has committed as of late.

Under the Bridge - June 12

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough team up for this upcoming drama series that explores the harrowing true story of a young girl that went missing on Vancouver Island in 1997. This story is framed from the perspective of Keough's Rebecca Godfrey, the author of the book that the show is adapted from, and Gladstone's police officer Cam Bentland, all as secrets are revealed, accusations are made, and truths are unearthed.

We Were the Lucky Ones - June 19

Logan Lerman and Joey King star in this adaptation of Georgia Hunter's best-selling novel of the same name. We Were the Lucky Ones tells the story of a Jewish family that was separated at the beginning of World War II and documents how they survived and fought to eventually reconnect with one another.

The Bear: Season 3 - June 27

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri return in the third season of the well-received drama series. This next batch of The Bear episodes will see the gang hunting for Michelin stars in the effort of further cementing their former fast-food restaurant known as Beef into a fine dining eatery. Expect lots of expletives and shouting in this next batch of episodes.