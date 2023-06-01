Disney+: What to watch in June 2023

HQ

Disney has been scaling back its original productions for Disney+ for some time now, so while this June isn't as cramped as previous months, the streaming service does have a few exciting new additions to be aware about.

With our picks based on UK additions, here are the TV series and movies that you should be keeping an eye out for on Disney+ this June.

TV Series:

Saint X - June 7

This psychological drama told from multiple timelines and perspectives revolves around the death of a young woman at an idyllic Caribbean resort and how her sister became wrapped up in the search for the truth.

The Full Monty - June 14

Set 25 years after the original British hit, The Full Monty will explore how the gang adjust to a post-industrial Sheffield, on top of seeing how after donning their gear again, the crew get wrapped up in daft and silly moments.

Secret Invasion - June 21

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe series in a long while. Secret Invasion will see Nick Fury and Talos teaming up and looking to stop the Skrulls who have invaded the most significant and powerful organisations in the Marvel Universe.

Movies:

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) - June 7

The enormous blockbuster that rose all the way to third in the all-time global box office charts is making its streaming debut, allowing Disney+ subscribers the opportunity to see the next chapter in Jake and Neytiri's story.

Flamin' Hot - June 9

This dramatised biography looks into the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who used his Mexican heritage to change the food industry and create the iconic Flamin' Hot flavour of Cheetos.

Stan Lee - June 16

This documentary traces the life of Stan Lee and sees how the famed comic book legend rose to become an entertainment titan, all by using personal archival material.

World's Best - June 23

This musical-comedy revolves around 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel, as he looks to explore a career as a rapper, following discovering that his late father was a legend in the hip-hop scene.