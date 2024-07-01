Disney+: What to watch in July 2024

HQ

Let's not beat around the bush, this month on Disney+ is going to be a rough one. Aside from the ongoing episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte that are still debuting on a weekly basis, and a few other continuing shows, the streamer isn't looking to offer much at all to get excited for this July. Well... unless you're a big fan of Sharkfest that is.

Sharkfest - July 1

We've included this as one entry when in fact it is several new documentaries that all fall under and into the Sharkfest category. As is the case every year, here we can look forward to a slate of new programmes dedicated to the ocean's most fearsome predators, with shows targeting creatures of all shapes and sizes from the species.

Whether it's looking into shark attacks, sharks living in cities, viral shark moments, the biggest sharks that swim in our oceans, and even a documentary hosted by the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie, there are loads of exciting shark shows to look forward to this July.

Land of Tanabata - July 4

This show is coming from the creator of Parasyte and follows a university student as they use their unusual supernatural skills to overcome a threat that could be cataclysmic for the wider world.

Brats - July 5

This documentary looks into the Brat Pack, a collection of young stars in the 1980s that starred in many beloved and cult-classic films, such as The Breakfast Club. This film sees director Andrew McCarthy meeting back up with many of the other celebrities that made up the Brat Pack to talk about being a member of this elusive group.

Match Point (2005) - July 5

Scarlett Johansson before you knew her as Black Widow. 2005's Match Point sees the actress star alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Emily Mortimer as an ex-girlfriend bursting back onto the scene to upset the wedding of the characters played by the other two stars.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer - July 11

This show looks into the very woman who changed how the FBI tracked and hunted serial killers. Here, we get to learn more about Dr. Ann Burgess, the individual who really kickstarted the idea of criminal psychology and using studies and investigations on the psyches of victims to find their attacker.

Descendants: The Rise of Red - July 12

An original movie that no doubt will fly under the radar for many. Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, Red, as she joins forces with the daughter of Cinderella, Chloe, to rise up against her mother to travel back in time and prevent the Queen of Hearts from heading down a villainous path.

Futurama (Season 12) - July 29

The 12th season of the animated series will be making its debut this month, with the first of many episodes. The show will return by seeing Bender selling an NFT representing the very concept of his being, causing him to become emotionally lost and having to return to his ancestral village in Mexico to rediscover himself.