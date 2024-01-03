Disney+: What to watch in January 2024

HQ

Disney has just come off a rather packed December, where various new projects made their debut on Disney+, and some big theatrical offerings also made their streaming arrival. But January 2024 is a bit of a return to normality for the service, as there are fewer new additions landing over the coming weeks. Still, here are the movies and shows you should be watching on Disney+ this month.

Modern Family (Season 11) - January 1

Arguably one of the best sitcoms of all-time, especially in a critical sense, Modern Family's 11th Season has now come to the streamer, allowing fans the chance to continue experiencing the hilarious adventures of the Pritchett-Dunphy family.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Episodes 4-8) - January 3-31

The series that originally started in December will be showcasing five new episodes throughout the month, before culminating in an epic finale on the last day of the month.

Class of '09 - January 3

This thriller series follows a class of FBI agents across three time periods as they grapple with changes to the US criminal justice series. With interweaving timelines, expect a complex and broad suspenseful story.

A Little Chaos - January 5

Kate Winslet stars in this period drama about two artists who have been commissioned by King Louis XIV to build a striking garden for the French monarch's Versailles palace.

Echo - January 10

Marvel is shaking things up with its latest live-action series, as Echo will be debuting in full on January 10, bringing all five of its episodes to subscribers, allowing fans to follow how Maya Lopez looks to escape and confront Vincent D'Onofrio's imposing Kingpin.

Bluey - January 12

The animated children's series is being expanded with 10 new episodes this month, perfect and ideal for keeping young children occupied during the dark, winter months.

The Artful Dodger - January 17

Originally expected to debut in 2023, this TV series is a follow-up to Oliver Twist, and sees the young Jack Dawkins using his talents as a skilled pickpocket to learn to become a surgeon in 1850s Australia.

The Creator - January 17

John David Washington stars in this sci-fi epic that first debuted in cinemas in autumn 2023. Revolving around an ex-special forces agent tasked with hunting down the architect of advanced and destructive AI, his life is turned upside down when ultimately discovering the identity of the Creator.

A Real Bug's Life - January 24

This documentary is inspired by the Pixar film, A Bug's Life, and delves into nine different micro bug worlds across the globe.

Assembled: The Making of Echo - January 31

Following the series debuting earlier in the month, this documentary looks into how the Marvel show was developed and filmed and brought to audiences around the world.