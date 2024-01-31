Disney+: What to watch in February 2024

HQ

Disney is heading into quite a busy second month of the year, as the production giant is supporting its streaming service with a whole slate of new shows and existing movies. With many new additions lined up, we've picked out the additions that you should be looking to watch and collated them below.

But before we get into that, a short disclaimer: we've based our choices on Disney+ UK additions, so be sure to check locally for accurate information relating to your region.

Self - February 2

This brand-new stop-motion animated Pixar Sparkshort follows a wooden doll as she sets out on a journey of self-discovery.

The Marvels - February 7

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie brings together Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel as the trio embark on a cosmic quest to stop a vengeful Kree warlord played by Zawe Ashton.

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - February 7

This documentary captures a behind-the-scenes look at how The Marvels was filmed, produced, and brought to life.

Suncoast - February 9

Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, and Nico Parker star in this semi-autobiographical story about a teenager who while caring for her brother alongside her mother becomes friends with a strange activist.

Love, Rosie (2014) - February 9

This romantic film sees Lily Collins and Sam Claflin starring as long-time close friends who find themselves separated time and time again by the expectations of life.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - February 14

The latest batch of episodes for the children's series continues to tell stories set in the High Republic era in A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Revolver (2005) - February 16

One of Jason Statham and Guy Ricthie's earliest action efforts, this film follows a former convict and current gambler as he enters into a game with deadly consequences.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - February 21

The final season of The Clone Wars spinoff sees the gang of former, rejected Clone Troopers as they continue to travel around the galaxy helping those in need and looking to strike at the heart of the Empire along the way.

Survivor (2015) - February 23

Pierce Brosnan and Milla Jovovich star in this action flick about a foreign service officer in London who is attempting to prevent a terrorist attack planned for New York City, all before being wrapped up in the whole ordeal and framed for crimes she didn't commit.

Shōgun - February 27

This adaptation of James Clavell's novel explores the life of Lord Yoshii Toranaga as he fights for his life against enemies in 17th century Japan and at the dawn of the country's bloody civil war.

Iwájú - February 28

This animated series is set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, and follows a young girl from a wealthy island as she and her best friend, from a much poorer island, discover dangerous secrets concerning their polarising different worlds.