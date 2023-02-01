Disney+: What to watch in February 2023

HQ

If you've been hoping that Disney+ would have a stacked line-up for this February, you might be a little disappointed. That being said, the streamer does have a few exciting new additions arriving over the course of the shortest month of the year, with many being either related to recent and new Marvel Cinematic Universe productions, or tied to currently ongoing series. Here's what's new on Disney+ this February.

TV Series

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) - Episodes 6, 7, 8, 9 - February 1, 8, 15, 22

National Treasure - Edge of History - Episodes 9 & 10 - February 1 & 8

Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - Episodes 5, 6, 7, 8 - February 1, 8, 15, 22

The Proud Family - Louder & Prouder (Season 2) - February 1

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - February 8

Marvel Studios Legends: Ant-Man/The Wasp/Hank & Janet - February 10

"LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth's mightiest heroes."

"LEGENDS chronicles Hank's journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist, to overprotective father."

"LEGENDS follows Hope's journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers."

Fleishman is in Trouble - February 22

"Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school."

Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - February 1

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

Dug Days: Carl's Date - February 10

"Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you're a dog."