Disney+: What to watch in December 2023

Disney loves Christmas time and that is evidently clear when looking at the content that the entertainment titan is bringing to its streaming service. This month, we can look forward to a collection of interesting movies and TV series all arriving, and we've picked out the best for you.

TV Series:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - December 20

The latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's kids novel series, here Percy Jackson is tasked with retrieving a lost lighting bolt and stopping the Olympians from falling into all-out war.

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - December 20

The loveable chipmunk duo of Chip and Dale are back at it again, and upping their efforts to increase their acorn stash during the festive period.

Marvel's What If...? - December 22

This animated series explores the big question of what would happen if certain key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe unravelled in a different way.

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted Showdown - December 27

The famed chef is teaming up and competing against other popular UK chefs, all during an adventure throughout Costa Rica.

Movies:

The Naughty Nine - December 1

This holiday heist movie follows a group of school kids as they use their naughty talents for the greater good.

The Shepherd - December 1

The short film follows a young RAF pilot who upon travelling home across the North Sea on Christmas Eve runs out of fuel and is guided home by a mysterious Samaritan.

Theater Camp - December 6

A bunch of high-energy staff members at an upstate New York theatre camp come together when their founder falls into a coma.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever - December 8

The next chapter in the Diary of Wimpy Kid adaptations, this film sees Greg reaping the repercussions after damaging a snow plough while making a snowman with his best friend.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - December 15

The latest and final time that Harrison Ford suits up as the famed adventurer, this flick sees Indiana Jones race against time to stop Nazis from acquiring a device that can alter the course of history.

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford - December 15

This documentary revolves around the career of Harrison Ford and one of his most famous characters, Indiana Jones.

Harry Brown - December 29

Michael Caine stars as a retired Royal Marine in this gritty film that sees protagonist Harry Brown seeking revenge when his only friend is brutally killed.