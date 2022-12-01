Disney+: What to watch in December 2022

HQ

No one knows Christmas like Disney, and they have prepared a whole lot of holiday themed family fun and adventures for the jolly season. Here is a couple of suggestions in a wide variety of genres, with something for pretty much everyone.

TV Series

Willow: Episode 3 - December 7

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't - December 7

Children of the Underground - December 7

The Simpsons S33 - December 7

The Villains of Valley View - December 7

National Treasure: Edge of History Part 1 & 2 - December 14

Jess Valenzuela's life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artefacts and landmarks.

The Santa Clauses: Episode 6 - December 14

Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Movies

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - December 2

An all-new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney's wildly popular book series. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - December 2

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - December 9

Nick Daley is familiar with the museum's ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.

Weekend Family Christmas Special - December 9

Amsterdam - December 14

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes Amsterdam. A crime epic that captures how three friends are drawn into one of the most shocking plots in American history.

See How They Run - December 14

Generation YouTube - December 30