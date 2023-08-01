Disney+: What to watch in August 2023

HQ

Disney+ is a shadow of the streaming service it once was, as nowadays it doesn't release half as much original content as it used to. That being said, this August features a few very exciting additions, so to see what Disney+ will be offering up for its subscribers, we've collated and gathered the most compelling additions so you know what to watch and when to catch it.

We've based our picks off of the UK additions, so be sure to check locally for accurate dates and listings.

TV Series

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) - August 8

The hugely popular comedy-drama series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returns this month for its third season. With episodes debuting on a weekly basis, Season 3 kicks off with a double-bill premiere, in which the trio will no doubt be looking to solve all kinds of unusual murder cases.

This is an ad:

Ahsoka - August 23

The latest live-action Star Wars TV series will revolve around the former Jedi Knight and Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Ahsoka will see Rosario Dawson starring as the Jedi warrior, as she travels around the galaxy, helping those in need, and looking to put a stop to a rising threat that intends to fill the gap of the collapsed Empire.

HQ

This is an ad:

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge - August 23

The famed UK survivalist is back and ready to take on the Earth's most hostile environments. Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge sees Bear teaching various celebrity guests the skills and techniques they will need if they intend to survive in high-stress situations.

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - August 2

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is coming to Disney+ to kick the month off. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wraps up the arc of this era of the Guardians and sees the gang of superheroes overcoming emotional challenges and facing a twisted new adversary in the bid to save and protect the people most in need across the galaxy.

HQ

Vacation Friends 2 - August 25

This sequel to the daft comedy flick, Vacation Friends, picks up a few months after the original film, and sees the newly married Marcus and Emily inviting pals Ron and Kyla on an all-expenses-paid trip to a luxurious Caribbean resort. Needless to say, expect tons of laughs with this comedy follow-up.

Cinderella 4K Restored Version - August 25

You know the story, and you've probably already seen this film a few times, but never in this level of quality. This 4K Restored Version of Cinderella serves up the fairy tale with striking original yet remastered visuals that intend to recapture the magic of the tale all over again.