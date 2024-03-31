Disney+: What to watch in April 2024

HQ

It's not a great month for Disney+ subscribers, well assuming you aren't already watching the excellent shows that continue to air on a weekly basis, such as Shogun, The Bad Batch, and X-Men '97. This April, the streamer is only bolstering its ranks with a select few new additions, with the biggest of the bunch being the streaming debut of a recent theatrical flick.

Before we get to what that film is, a quick reminder: we've based our choices on UK additions, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings.

Wish - April 3

The star of the show this month in more ways than one. The latest major Disney animated film is making its streaming debut by arriving on Disney+ this month, allowing viewers to travel to the land of Rosas to accompany Asha and her powerful companion Star, as they look to free the wondrous kingdom from the hands of the tyrannical King Magnifico. This animated flick debuted in cinemas in November 2023, so it is still fresh and new to most.

The Fable - April 6

This anime series follows a legendary assassin who has spent his entire life training and perfecting his skills to be the world's greatest hitman. The catch with this show is that it's not so much about killing, as following a high-profile contract, a crime boss has tasked Fable with lying low for year, abstaining from doing what he knows and is best at, all while being pushed and tested by the local criminal scum that occupy Osaka.

Blood Free - April 10

This show sees the creator of lab-grown meat and her bodyguard forced to go on the run, after she finds herself as a target by deadly and dangerous forces that want to cause her harm and put a pin in her high-potential creation.

The Greatest Hits - April 12

Lucy Boynton leads the cast of this emotional drama series also starring the new Superman, David Corenswet. The Greatest Hits follows a young woman who discovers she can travel through time with the power of music. This newfound skill allows her to relieve beloved memories with her former boyfriend (Corenswet), all while managing her new love interest in the present day. With the power to change the past, would you?

High Hopes - April 20

This workplace reality series follows the Belarussian-born brothers of Slava and Mishka as they go about setting up a cannabis dispensary in Hollywood. Also looking to introduce the world to their stoner crew, this show will see the gang dealing with all manner of marijuana-loving clientele.

Tiger - April 22

If you love nature documentaries, April 22 is not a day you will want to miss. Priyanka Chopra narrates this show that follows a bunch of tiger cubs as they learn the ways of the world from their experienced mother. The furry family will need to evade the threats of other tigers, other mammals, and even dastardly snakes and pythons.

Tigers on the Rise - April 22

Yes, it has a similar name but it is a very different show. Tigers on the Rise is narrated by Blair Underwood and looks to document how tiger populations around the world are rebounding. This series will explore the impact that sanctuaries and farms have had on the species, and looks to highlight some individuals that have been crucial to the saving and rejuvenation of tigers in the wild.

Secrets of the Octopus - April 22

And last of all on the documentary front we have more tig... only kidding, this one's about octopi. Secrets of the Octopus looks at some of nature's most savvy and smart creatures, and attempts to explain some of the wild and wonderful skills and abilities that these sea creatures have in the tips of their tentacles.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story - April 26

Last up we have one last documentary series but this time focussing on one of the greatest rock bands of all-time: Bon Jovi. This four-part story chronicles the past of the band over their 40-year history, all while picking up from February 2022, when the band was facing the task of figuring out where its future lies in the music industry. With 40 years of never-before-seen photos, demos, lyrics, and personal videos, this is the perfect show for the Bon Jovi fan in your life.