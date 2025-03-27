Disney Villains Cursed Café both announced and released

One of the surprises of today's Nintendo Direct was Disney Villains Cursed Café, a new game where you take on the role of a "potionista". So, what is this? Well, it's apparently a potion barista, and as the title suggests, you work in a seemingly run-down Cursed Café, frequented by iconic Disney villains in a slightly more modern guise - we particularly like the new look of Gaston and Hook.

Does it sound strange? It is, but it actually looks pretty fun and seemingly a lot like VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action. We actually got a pretty nifty trailer that quickly explains the premise, and Nintendo and Disney has also borrowed a trick Microsoft likes to use these days, offering a so-called stealth launch... So, the game has not only been announced today, but also released.