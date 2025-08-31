Disney unveils Hexed

Disney has lifted the curtain on its next major animated feature - Hexed. The film was presented during the jam-packed D23 Expo and received a warm response from both fans and industry attendees.

The project is helmed by veteran Disney directors Josie Trinidad and Byron Howard Hand, whose résumés include Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet, as well as Encanto and the upcoming Moana 2.

Producer Jared Bush describes the story as a blend of magic and emotional weight: a tale about embracing differences and how families navigate them together. Early concept art and the film's vibrant logo reveal a colorful fantasy world that recalls Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Hexed is set to premiere in theaters in November next year. Disney has teased the film's premise as follows:

"Coming to theaters in Fall 2026, Disney's Hexed is an all-new original film that follows an awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom, who discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives - and a secret world of magic - upside down."

With magic, family drama, and a burst of Disney color, Hexed might just become the studio's next animated phenomenon.