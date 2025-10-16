Disney+ unveils first trailer for the making of Avatar documentary

Avatar: Fire & Ash is just a couple of months away now, but if you want to journey to Pandora a little sooner and don't mind seeing people with dots on their faces instead of blue aliens, then you'll want to check out Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films next month.

It was just last week that Zoe Saldaña was talking about the idea of an Avatar documentary, and either she knew more than she was letting on, or James Cameron decided to knock this thing up incredibly fast.

The trailer for the docuseries, which you can check out below, largely shows footage from the making of the second Avatar movie, The Way of Water. Hopefully there will be some footage of the original work, too, just to show how the technology that brings Pandora to life has changed over time.

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films debuts on Disney+ on the 7th of November.