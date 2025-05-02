Disney TV studios chief reveals whether we could see more than just four episodes in the Malcolm in the Middle revival

As one of the most-popular sitcoms of its time, Malcolm in the Middle garnered quite a lot of fans. Fans who, when it was announced a mini revival series was in the works, could do little to contain their excitement.

These four episodes are set to catch us up on the lives of Lois, Hal, and their boys (and girl!) in the decades since the show ended. In four episodes, we won't be getting loads of content, but according to Disney TV studios chief Eric Schreier, there is the chance for more.

"I think the scripts are really funny and I'm really excited to see how it all comes together. It's designed to be four episodes," Schreier told Deadline. "If it's a huge success, there's always a conversation to have, is there a way to do more of it? We'll see."

So, no promises, and as usual, it seems that the future of the show depends on if people watch it. The Malcolm in the Middle revival will hit our screens later this year, so if fans want more of it, they better start watching when it airs.

