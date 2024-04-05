Disney to deliver Tales of the Empire this Star Wars Day

We're edging ever closer to the annual Star Wars Day as May the 4th is less than a month away. While we still have weekly episodes of The Bad Batch's third season to enjoy until then, with that concluding on May 1, the question is of course what will Disney and LucasFilm have in store for the big day?

It turns out the answer to that very question is more animated Star Wars on Disney+. On May 4, we can look forward to a season of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Yes, this will be similar to the fantastic Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, except instead of revolving around iconic characters from the Jedi Order and the good side of Star Wars, we'll get short stories and outings focused on the Dark Side and the Sith.

In particular, we can look forward to episodes about a young Morgan Elsbeth navigating the changing Imperial world, and even one about former Jedi Barriss Offee doing what she must to survive in this new world. The key art and trailer teases appearances from Thrawn, Fourth Sister, General Grievous, Darth Vader, Wing, the Nightsisters, and the Grand Inquisitor, so it looks like the theme of this year's Star Wars Day will be being good at being bad.

Check out the trailer and the poster for the show below.