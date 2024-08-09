Disney to crack down on password sharers starting next month

HQ

It will be much tougher in the future for those who share their account on Disney+ with friends and acquaintances. This is announced by Disney who mentions that from September they will take a much harder line against these individuals.

Exactly what this includes is not disclosed, but the company's top executive Bob Iger mentions that they have taken a closer look at how Netflix solved its problems in pursuit of more paying subscribers. In a recent earnings call reported on by The Verge, Iger said the following about the situation:

"I actually have very, very high regard for what they've accomplished. If we can only accomplish what they've accomplished, that would be great"

In addition to this, they are also planning to raise prices, but so far this will affect the US market. So whether the price increase also reaches our waters is something that remains to be seen.

Do you share passwords on Disney+?