Disney thought Jack Sparrow was gay and drunk

HQ

We all know how iconic he is, Johnny Depp's drunken pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, and during the grisly trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, some new information has emerged regarding Depp's interpretation of the non-existent script they had to work with in the production of the first film. As we've known for years, Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer weren't the least bit impressed with Johnny's take on the character though and now Depp has told us a bit more about how Disney bigwigs were offended by his portrayal and wanted him to stop messing around, and play that bare-chested, classically macho pirate that they initially wanted him to be.

"It had all the hallmarks of a Disney movie, which is to say a predictable three-act structure, and the character of Captain Jack was more of a swashbuckling type who would swing in shirtless and be the hero. I had completely different ideas about the character, so I incorporated my notes into the character and brought that character to life, much to Disney's chagrin at first.

I got a call from the higher-ups at Disney who were brave enough to ask me: "What the hell are you doing?". And again the questions came: "Are you drunk? Are you gay? All I could say was, because they gave me a good line, I said, "Don't you know that all my characters are gay?". I really expected to be fired, but for some reason I wasn't. They would actually put subtitles under my character, they couldn't understand Captain Jack."

What do you think of Depp's pirate captain?

Thanks, Slash Film.